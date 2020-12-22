Donovan Smith is off the COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have their starting left tackle back for Saturday’s game in Detroit.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Donovan Smith has been cleared to return from the COVID-19 list and that he will practice with the team on Tuesday. Smith missed Sunday’s win over the Falcons and Josh Wells got the start in his place.

Smith announced that he was on the list because of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Running back Ronald Jones is now the only player on the reserve list. Jones, who is also recovering from a fractured pinky, went on the list on September 16 and Stroud reports that he’s not expected to be activated in time to play against the Lions.