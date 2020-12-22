Dwayne Haskins apologizes for strip club COVID-19 breach

Dwayne Haskins has gone from persona non grata to adequate replacement to persona non grata all over again.

The Washington quarterback dropped from starter to street clothes earlier this years. Now playing again due to injuries to Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, Haskins has apologized for social-media posts that supposedly show him at a strip club on Sunday, in apparent violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” Haskins tweeted after the story came to light. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action. I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the team has been in contact with the league regarding the situation, but that the team is handling the situation internally.

It’s a distraction the team doesn’t need, not with a potential division-clinching game this weekend against the Panthers, who fired Rivera a year ago.

The punishment for Haskins remains to be seen. The league’s protocols clearly prohibit players from attending nightclubs without personal protective equipment. The social-media photos show that Haskins was wearing none.

  1. God this guy is the worst. What an idiot! No one is gonna give WFT anything for him. He’s horrible and somehow has a big head. Id rather sign someone off the street and move on from this moron.

  6. Funny people thought Rivera was insane to sit him. I would argue Rivera gave the guy too much patience. He will be cut next year.

  16. So you lose your job and 1 of the things repeatedly mentioned was maturity so you go and do something so immature and childish because you have to know EVERYONE is watching for things like this. No team will put any faith in him going forward and it’s his own fault.

  18. We were well overdue for an NFL player / “scrip club” story. Thank you Haskins for delivering.

  19. Well, he is surely gone after this year..the question is–how much or little will the skins get for him? I doubt a 2nd round pick.

    And I will say–I figured the Giants GM was insane for taking Daniel Jones ahead of Haskins. And so did most draft “experts.” Well, maybe they could have traded down to take jones a bit later, but he is so much better than Haskins. Not saying much, but its something!

    Haskins is SO bad, it might reflect badly on Justin Fields in the pre-draft evaluations.

  20. How much you wanna bet he has this “apology” saved so he can just cut and paste it every time he screws up?

  23. This guy was set for life being a round 1 pick and he is trying so hard to throw it all away. Guice and him are major busts because of their low self awareness and attitude

  24. So on the same day Dan Snyder is found to have paid $1.6M in settling a sexual harassment lawsuit … his QB is found being at a strip club! LOL. (Cue up that kid from Sixteen Candles who says, “Classic!”)

  27. Haskins thinks a team should trust him as a team leader and “face of the team”???? He sure doesn’t act the part.

  28. Owning up to a transgression a few days after it happens is MEANINGLESS. Im so sick and tired of people in the news “owning up” to making idiotic decisions. They did what they did because they wanted to do it, and would likely continue to do it if they hadnt gotten caught. Go a few years without screwing up again and THEN own up to what you did. At that point I’ll take you seriously.

  29. “The league’s protocols clearly prohibit players from attending nightclubs without personal protective equipment.”

    Equipment? Like a helmet?

  30. Cut him some slack. He was riding high after that whopping 7.7 yards per completion masterpiece against the Seahawks.

  34. Strip clubs are open in DC??? How the heck do they practice Covid-19 protocols??? The rest of us suffer and the clubs are open?? Man the restaurants up our way are dyeing off because the governors and mayors are shutting everything down like Churches and small mom and Pop diners. But they aren’t shutting down casinos, liquor stores and now strip clubs??? WTF??

  35. The guy clearly doesn’t have it between the ears. And he appears to lack the talent as well. I found it incredibly funny when the announcers said Haskins was telling the defense that the offense did their job and now the defense needs a stop… when Haskins’ offense had a whopping 15 points on the board 55+ minutes into the game. I doubt any of his teammates take him seriously.

  38. As a Buckeye fan I hate to say it but Haskins is JaMarcus Russell 2.0. Cannon for an arm, great final college season, but just doesn’t seem to grasp the amount of work it takes to be an NFL qb.

  40. I was an ardent defender and supporter of Haskins until now.
    Last year, I understood he was immature, but so was his coach. Now he has leadership that has given him multiple chances. I wish him the best moving forward, and maybe he does grow from this, but it can’t be with Washington.

  41. Cut this dope today. Jeez some kids are just slow to understand how lucky they are to play a game for millions of dollars.

  43. Remember when the camera caught him being offended when he didn’t get selected as high as he thought he should on draft night?

    Good times.

