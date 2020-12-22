Eric Kendricks, Kyle Rudolph remain out of Vikings practice

Getty Images

The Vikings have played without linebacker Eric Kendricks in the last three games and this week didn’t start off with much reason for optimism that he’ll be back for Friday’s game against the Saints.

Kendricks was listed as a non-participant in practice as he continues to be sidelined by a calf injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer said earlier in the day, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he doesn’t know if Kendricks will play this week or in Week 17.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph has missed two games with a foot injury and he was also out of practice Tuesday. Running back Alexander Mattison (concussion), linebacker Todd Davis (ribs), linebacker Troy Dye (concussion, hamstring), fullback C.J. Ham (quad), defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin), and defensive tackle Armon Watts (ankle) were also out.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (foot), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (knee), defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (low back), and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (ankle) were all listed as limited participants.