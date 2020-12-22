Frank Reich on tight playoff race: If we’re good enough, we’ll be there

Getty Images

There are several ways that things can go for the Colts over the final two weeks of the season.

At 10-4, they can clinch at least a wild card spot with a win and other results this weekend. They could win the AFC South and wind up as the No. 2 seed in the conference, but they could also wind up out of the playoffs entirely if they stumble against the Steelers or Jaguars.

Colts head coach Frank Reich called the state of the conference “shocking” on Monday, but added that he’s “glad it’s like this” because it forces the team to keep their focus on the game in front of them.

“The rest of it takes care of itself,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “If we’re good enough, we’ll be there. The way to be good enough is to focus on getting better every day.”

There have only been two teams in league history to win 11 games and miss out on a playoff berth. The Colts would like to avoid making that number grow this season.