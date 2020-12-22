Greg Olsen is expected back this week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon isn’t the only offensive player set to return to the Seahawks lineup this week.

Tight end Greg Olsen was designated for return from injured reserve last week after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Head coach Pete Carroll said that Olsen looked good in practice and that the plan is for him to play against the Rams this weekend.

“Greg Olsen is returning this week,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “He had a really good week last week, so he’ll be back and ready to go, so if he makes it through the week and all that, we’ll have a guy to add to it, so we’ve been really excited about whatever Greg contributes.”

Olsen had 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.