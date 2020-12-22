John Harbaugh: Mark Ingram’s time is coming

Getty Images

When the Ravens drafted running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round this year, many wondered how the work in their backfield would be divvied up.

Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards posted 1,729 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging more than five yards per carry, but Dobbins’ arrival meant that someone’s role was going to change. That person has turned out to be Ingram.

He’s played 35 snaps since returning from an ankle injury in Week 10 and played one snap in Week 14 before the team made him a healthy scratch in Week 15. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said that the team needed to activate more cornerbacks and called Ingram a “consummate professional” about the situation.

“For the team, it’s a good situation,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We have a chance to keep getting Mark healthier and stronger. We’ve got a lot of good backs that can contribute. His time is coming, there’s no doubt about that.”

Dobbins and Edwards have been productive the last three games while the Ravens have put up 121 points and won three games. If one of them were to get hurt, it would open the door for Ingram to get back into the mix but it otherwise seems hard to see why Baltimore would rock the boat at this point.