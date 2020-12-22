Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle has a chance of playing

Getty Images

The 49ers aren’t expected to put quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup after designating him to return from injured reserve on Monday, but the plan is different when it comes to tight end George Kittle.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Garoppolo has a chance of playing against the Cardinals on Saturday. He was designated to return from injured reserve last week and there have not been any new problems with his foot since that point.

If that continues to be the case, Shanahan said he won’t let the team’s 5-9 record and lack of postseason hope keep him from playing the tight end.

“If he’s good, I plan on him playing,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Kittle last played in Week 8 and has 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns this season.