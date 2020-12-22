Larry Fitzgerald, Haason Reddick listed as non-practice participants

Getty Images

The Cardinals didn’t practice Tuesday, but they had to release a practice report nonetheless.

Linebacker ﻿Haason Reddick﻿ (shoulder) and receiver ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿ (groin) were estimated as non-participants.

Fitzgerald’s typical work schedule has him sitting out the first practice day of the week as a rest day. But the groin injury was the first time this season the Cardinals have listed Fitzgerald with an injury.

He did miss two games this season with COVID-19, with the losses to the Patriots and Rams the first games Fitzgerald has missed since the 2014 season.

Fitzgerald has missed only eight games, while playing in 262, during his 17-year career.

Reddick also was a new addition to the injury report. He has eight tackles, six sacks and five forced fumbles the past two weeks.

The Cardinals also estimated tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and running back Chase Edmonds (ankle/knee) as non-participants in Tuesday’s practice.

Guard Justin Pugh (calf), safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring) were listed as limited.