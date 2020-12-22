Lions activate Julian Okwara from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions activated defensive end Julian Okwara from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Okwara went on I.R. on Oct. 21 with a leg injury.

The Lions made him a third-round choice this spring, hoping he immediately would contribute to their defense. But Okwara has played only 30 snaps in four appearances with no statistics.

Okwara’s older brother, Romeo, has a career-high eight sacks in his third season with the Lions after two seasons with the Giants.

The Lions waived offensive lineman Marcus Martin in a corresponding move. Martin played two games, seeing action on five special teams snaps.

The Lions also announced they added center Jon Toth to the practice squad. He takes the place of linebacker Anthony Pittman, who went on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.