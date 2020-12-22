Lions have two positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Lions announced today that two people in the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization,” the Lions said in a statement. “As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today. As we adhere to our intensive protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information.”

The Lions did not say whether the people who tested positive were players, coaches or other staffers. If they were players, they will be placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list, and so will any players who had close contact with the people who tested positive.

Detroit is scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Saturday.