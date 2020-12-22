Louis Riddick to interview with Jaguars for G.M. opening

Getty Images

Add another team to the list of possible destinations for current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

The Jaguars will interview Riddick for their General Manager opening on Wednesday, according to Riddick’s ESPN colleagues Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Jacksonville fired Dave Caldwell after eight seasons as the club’s G.M. in late November. The Jaguars were 1-10 at the time, compiling a 37–86 record in his tenure.

Last week, Riddick interviewed with the Texans and Lions. The Jaguars are one of five teams who have fired a G.M. during the season. Houston, Detroit, Atlanta, and Carolina are the others.