Matthew Stafford listed as limited on Tuesday injury report

The Lions did not practice on Tuesday after a pair of positive COVID-19 tests induced the organization to close its facility. But with a game against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Detroit still released an injury report.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was listed as questionable with rib/right thumb injuries. He finished last week as a limited practice participant before playing in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee.

But the Lions could have other injury concerns across their offensive line. Center Frank Ragnow (throat), right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), and backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) — who started for Crosby at right tackle on Sunday — all would not have practiced. Left tackle Taylor Decker (groin) would have been limited.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) and linebacker Jamie Collins (neck) were also listed as non-participants. Cornerbacks Mike Ford (foot) and Darryl Roberts (hip) were limited.