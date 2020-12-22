Matthew Stafford to follow same plan this week

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played on Sunday despite tearing cartilage in his ribs the week before and said after the game that he will be in the lineup if there’s any way for him to play.

The Lions will be following the same plan that got Stafford on the field last week as they prepare for this Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers. Head coach Darrell Bevell said the team will take it day by day and that the team hasn’t had any thoughts of shutting Stafford down.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think he’ll let that happen,” Bevell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Titans are not practicing on Tuesday after a pair of positive COVID-19 tests, so Wednesday will be the first chance to see if Stafford is doing on-field work.