Mike Tomlin says no sweeping changes to Steelers approach

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have lost three straight games and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday morning that Monday night’s 27-17 loss to the Bengals “still stings and appropriately so.”

Pittsburgh fell behind 17-0 in the first half of Monday’s game and Tomlin said that the team’s recent offensive sluggishness went from bad to worse because the team turned the ball over three times. While the team’s performances have been subpar, Tomlin said that the team isn’t going to radically shake things up heading into their game against the Colts.

“There won’t be sweeping changes in terms of our approach. . . . We just have to do it better,” Tomlin said.

The Colts are 10-4 and fighting for a playoff spot, which Tomlin said is the kind of opponent he wants to have in this situation. He said the Steelers “don’t need to run away from the kitchen,” but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to get anything cooking once they get there.