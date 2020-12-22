Mike Tomlin will talk to JuJu Smith-Schuster about pregame dancing

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s fondness for filming pregame dance moves on the midfield logos of opposing teams has drawn negative reactions in recent weeks.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said it gave the Buffalo defense “extra fire” and Bengals safety Vonn Bell called it “disrespectful” before blasting Smith-Schuster with a huge hit that resulted in a fumble in Monday night’s loss.

During a Tuesday video conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Smith-Schuster’s dancing. Tomlin said that he doesn’t think the wideout’s moves are “legitimate” motivation for what’s gone down on the field the last two weeks, but that he will “have a conversation” with Smith-Schuster.

Tomlin said that conversation would be about “respect” and we’ll have to wait a week to see if there’s a change to Smith-Schuster’s routine because the Steelers are at home against the Colts this Sunday.