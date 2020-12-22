NFL moves Sunday’s Carolina-Washington game to 4:05 p.m. ET

The NFL announced a change in time for one of Week 16’s games on Tuesday.

The Panthers and the Washington Football Team were initially scheduled to kick off their game a 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The league has moved that game to a later time.

It will now get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game. With the Giants playing the Ravens at 1 p.m., the time change means Washington will know if the Giants lost before they kick off or early in the game. If the Giants do lose, Washington can win the NFC East by beating the Panthers.

With the change, Sunday’s schedule now includes six games at 1 p.m. ET, two games at 4:05 p.m. ET, two games at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Titans-Packers game on Sunday Night Football. There will also be one game on Friday, three games on Saturday, and a Monday night game between the Bills and Patriots.