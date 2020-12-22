Panthers activate Zach Kerr off COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

The Panthers have activated defensive tackle Zach Kerr off the reserve/COVID-19 list as part of a series of Tuesday transactions.

Kerr has missed Carolina’s last two games while on the list. He’s appeared in 11 games this season with four starts and has recorded a pair of sacks.

The Panthers also placed offensive lineman Dennis Daley on injured reserve on Tuesday, which will end his season. Daley hasn’t played since suffering a concussion against the Lions in Week 11. He was listed as a limited participant in all three days of practice last week, but was downgraded from doubtful to out when he didn’t travel to Green Bay.

Carolina’s practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman has been moved off the squad’s COVID-19 list and back to practice squad IR.