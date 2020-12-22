PFT’s Week 16 2020 NFL power rankings

Getty Images

1. Chiefs (last week No. 1; 13-1): If it’s Chiefs vs. The Field to win the Super Bowl, most would take the Chiefs.

2. Bills (No. 2; 11-3): If anyone from The Field is going to beat the Chiefs, it’s the Bills.

3. Packers (No. 3; 11-3): The Frozen Tundra is heating up.

4. Saints (No. 4; 10-4): They’re holding steady at No. 4, but they’re suddenly in grave danger of another premature postseason exit.

5. Colts (No. 7; 10-4): There’s a fine line between 10-4 and 8-6, as evidenced by a pair of narrow wins over the Texans.

6. Seahawks (No. 8; 10-4): The constant churning when it comes to the best team in the NFC could work its way back to the Seahawks as the playoffs arrive.

7. Browns (No. 9; 10-4): AFC North champions has a nice ring to it.

8. Titans (No. 10; 10-4): They’ll go as far as Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill will take them.

9. Steelers (No. 5; 11-3): The Steelers are skydiving sans parachute.

10. Dolphins (No. 11; 9-5): Terminating the Patriots could be as rewarding as getting to the playoffs.

11. Buccaneers (No. 12; 9-5): The Bucs could be the NFC team best suited to upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

12. Ravens (No. 13; 9-5): They’re 3-0 in playoff games, with two more to go before the playoffs start.

13. Cardinals (No. 14; 8-6): They likely won’t get very far in the playoffs, but any playoff experience they get now will help them in the future.

14. Rams (No. 6; 9-5): Losing to the Jets should disqualify them from the playoffs.

15. Bears (No. 23; 7-7): Left for dead a couple of weeks ago, the Bears are breathing again.

16. Vikings (No. 15; 6-8): When will “just good enough” no longer be good enough for the Wilfs?

17. Patriots (No. 16; 6-8): Without a true franchise quarterback, the Patriots are going to face several years of the treatment that they routinely have dispensed to other players.

18. Washington (No. 17; 6-8): If Ron Rivera can beat the team that fired him last year, Washington will likely secure an unlikely playoff berth.

19. Falcons (No. 18; 4-10): The fumes of 28-3 still linger. What will it take to eradicate them?

20. Raiders (No. 19; 7-7): The Jon Gruden experiment is going just well enough that no one is pointing out that it’s not going well enough.

21. Cowboys (No. 27; 5-9): Maybe the non-Rose Bowl Rose Bowl won’t be the only postseason game at AT&T Stadium, after all.

22. Eagles (No. 20; 4-9-1): For Carson Wentz, the best way to get out of Philly may be to say, “I’ll gladly take $25 million to sit on the bench.”

23. Chargers (No. 29; 5-9): The Chargers have their franchise quarterback. Now, they have to focus on figuring out how to get some wins.

24. 49ers (No. 21; 5-9): When you stick with Nick Mullens at quarterback, you get what you deserve.

25. Giants (No. 22; 5-9): A Super Bowl XXXV rematch is looming, and the result likely will be protected.

26. Bengals (No. 30; 3-10-1): Ryan Finley won’t be able to get out of bed until Friday, but it was worth it.

27. Texans (No. 28; 4-10): The most important month in franchise history starts the Monday after Week 17.

28. Lions (No. 25; 5-9): The most important month since January 1992 starts the Monday after Week 17.

29. Broncos (No. 24; 5-9): Nothing will change until the ownership issue is resolved.

30. Panthers (No. 26; 4-10): A pair of season-ending, draft-enhancing losses will do much more for the team over the long haul than winning those games.

31. Jets (No. 32; 1-13): Jets fans really can’t have, or get, nice things.

32. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-13): Relax, Jets fans, the Jaguars will find a way to screw it up. Just like the Jets did.