PFT’s Week 16 2020 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2020, 11:10 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints
1. Chiefs (last week No. 1; 13-1): If it’s Chiefs vs. The Field to win the Super Bowl, most would take the Chiefs.

2. Bills (No. 2; 11-3): If anyone from The Field is going to beat the Chiefs, it’s the Bills.

3. Packers (No. 3; 11-3): The Frozen Tundra is heating up.

4. Saints (No. 4; 10-4): They’re holding steady at No. 4, but they’re suddenly in grave danger of another premature postseason exit.

5. Colts (No. 7; 10-4): There’s a fine line between 10-4 and 8-6, as evidenced by a pair of narrow wins over the Texans.

6. Seahawks (No. 8; 10-4): The constant churning when it comes to the best team in the NFC could work its way back to the Seahawks as the playoffs arrive.

7. Browns (No. 9; 10-4): AFC North champions has a nice ring to it.

8. Titans (No. 10; 10-4): They’ll go as far as Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill will take them.

9. Steelers (No. 5; 11-3): The Steelers are skydiving sans parachute.

10. Dolphins (No. 11; 9-5): Terminating the Patriots could be as rewarding as getting to the playoffs.

11. Buccaneers (No. 12; 9-5): The Bucs could be the NFC team best suited to upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

12. Ravens (No. 13; 9-5): They’re 3-0 in playoff games, with two more to go before the playoffs start.

13. Cardinals (No. 14; 8-6): They likely won’t get very far in the playoffs, but any playoff experience they get now will help them in the future.

14. Rams (No. 6; 9-5): Losing to the Jets should disqualify them from the playoffs.

15. Bears (No. 23; 7-7): Left for dead a couple of weeks ago, the Bears are breathing again.

16. Vikings (No. 15; 6-8): When will “just good enough” no longer be good enough for the Wilfs?

17. Patriots (No. 16; 6-8): Without a true franchise quarterback, the Patriots are going to face several years of the treatment that they routinely have dispensed to other players.

18. Washington (No. 17; 6-8): If Ron Rivera can beat the team that fired him last year, Washington will likely secure an unlikely playoff berth.

19. Falcons (No. 18; 4-10): The fumes of 28-3 still linger. What will it take to eradicate them?

20. Raiders (No. 19; 7-7): The Jon Gruden experiment is going just well enough that no one is pointing out that it’s not going well enough.

21. Cowboys (No. 27; 5-9): Maybe the non-Rose Bowl Rose Bowl won’t be the only postseason game at AT&T Stadium, after all.

22. Eagles (No. 20; 4-9-1): For Carson Wentz, the best way to get out of Philly may be to say, “I’ll gladly take $25 million to sit on the bench.”

23. Chargers (No. 29; 5-9): The Chargers have their franchise quarterback. Now, they have to focus on figuring out how to get some wins.

24. 49ers (No. 21; 5-9): When you stick with Nick Mullens at quarterback, you get what you deserve.

25. Giants (No. 22; 5-9): A Super Bowl XXXV rematch is looming, and the result likely will be protected.

26. Bengals (No. 30; 3-10-1): Ryan Finley won’t be able to get out of bed until Friday, but it was worth it.

27. Texans (No. 28; 4-10): The most important month in franchise history starts the Monday after Week 17.

28. Lions (No. 25; 5-9): The most important month since January 1992 starts the Monday after Week 17.

29. Broncos (No. 24; 5-9): Nothing will change until the ownership issue is resolved.

30. Panthers (No. 26; 4-10): A pair of season-ending, draft-enhancing losses will do much more for the team over the long haul than winning those games.

31. Jets (No. 32; 1-13): Jets fans really can’t have, or get, nice things.

32. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-13): Relax, Jets fans, the Jaguars will find a way to screw it up. Just like the Jets did.

15 responses to “PFT’s Week 16 2020 NFL power rankings

  1. The Chiefs would DESTROY the Bucs.

    It’s moot anyway…Tommy ain’t winning 3 road playoff games.

  3. 15. Bears (No. 23; 7-7): Left for dead a couple of weeks ago, the Bears are breathing again.

    We must have hit a thermal air pocket. It’ll be gone soon enough.

  4. “The Bucs could be the NFC team best suited to upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl”
    The saints were just a fumble recovery away from beating the chiefs without 3 of their top 4 WR’s, during one of Brees’ worst games of his career with him at less than 100%. Theres no way you dont say this kind of stuff just to stir up the pot. Lol

  5. I mean sure, Bucs vs Chiefs is ideal for the WWE, eerr.. i mean, NFL just like Patriots vs Rams was. It would be poetic justice for the Bucs to come back and beat the Saints on the way to the SB, im sure..

  7. The top 4 would make for an entertaining final 4 in the playoffs.

    I hope the Bills get to play the Chiefs. Both offenses are fun to watch – that game could be a “whoever has the ball last” kind of thing.

  9. The Packer Bear game week 17 should be very interesting for many reason. The Bears will likely be playing for their playoff lives assuming they beat Jax this week. And Green Bay will either be:
    A. Fighting for the top seed if they lose this week to Tennessee and Seattle or Saints win
    or
    B. Playing Jordan Love and their backups if they clinch, giving Chicago a better shot at victory.

    Puts a lot of pressure on Arizona to win out. Should be a fun end to the season.

  10. How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone playing with backup receivers, running backs and O-lineman and still in contention!

    Phins Up!
    Mask On!

  12. I don’t follow the Saints and always assumed their reputation as sore losers and whiners was boosted by their rivals. My mistake. The muffed fumble recovery occurred in the first half… Plenty of time to still win, but they couldn’t because their best wide receiver was injured even though they just won three out of four games when their QB was injured. And, they do play dirty. I’m hoping we play an honorable opponent in the Super Bowl, like Rodgers or Wilson, but admit that pounding the Saints again would be fun, too.

  14. For the fan who hopes the Bills play the Chiefs the Bills did play the Chiefs this year in a game that was over by the third quarter. The Chiefs rushed for 245 yards.

  15. What are you even yammering about? We know the muffed fumble was in the first half. We know you won, its not a stretch to think it would be a competitive rematch with 4 of our top 5 WR playing rather than 3 undrafted practice squad guys and a more healed up Brees. And if by dirty, a guy threw a stupid punch after getting dragged around by his collar for half the game, yes- that was a dumb play no matter how frustrated you are. And please, when you employ Tyreek Hill, lets not talk about “honorable”.

