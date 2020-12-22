Raiders designate Maliek Collins to return

Getty Images

The Raiders may be getting some help along its defensive front for the season’s last two games, as they designated Maliek Collins to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Las Vegas placed Collins on IR on Dec. 2, with head coach Jon Gruden saying Collins had been dealing with a shoulder issue.

The club also activated linebacker Tanner Muse from the reserve/COVID-19 list, though he remains on IR after undergoing season-ending toe surgery. Las Vegas placed practice squad defensive end David Irving on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

For players on the 53-man roster, the Raiders had a lengthy Tuesday injury report.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (not injury related), and defensive end Carl Nassib (not injury related) did not participate.

Safety Johnathan Abran (concussion/knee) and cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) were both limited after neither played in last Thursday’s game.

Quarterback Derek Carr (groin), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion), center Rodney Hudson (knee/back), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), guard Gabe Jackson (knee), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion/neck), and tackle Sam Young (knee) were also limited.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee), kicker Daniel Carlson (left ankle), fullback Alec Ingold (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (elbow), and running back Jalen Richard (chest) were full.