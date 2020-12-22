Rams remove two players from COVID-19 list, add three to it

Getty Images

The Rams removed safety Nick Scott and practice squad linebacker Jachai Polite from the COVID-19 reserve list, but they added three players to it.

The team announced it placed defensive back Juju Hughes, practice squad defensive lineman Marquise Copeland and linebacker Derrick Moncrief on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It is unknown whether the players tested positive or were close contacts with someone who did.

Hughes has played 10 games this season, seeing action on six defensive snaps and 174 on special teams He has two tackles.

Copeland has played only one game, making one tackle in three snaps against the Cowboys in the opener.

Moncrief played 15 special teams snaps against the Dolphins, his only action this season.

Scott went on the COVID-19 list Friday, missing Sunday’s loss to the Jets. He is a key special teams contributor who had played a bigger role on defense in recent weeks. He has 14 tackles.

The Rams also signed cornerback Dee Virgin to the practice squad. He played two games for the Lions this season, seeing one snap on defense and 30 on special teams.