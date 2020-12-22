Ravens sign Eric Tomlinson to active roster

Getty Images

The Ravens have called tight end Eric Tomlinson up from the practice squad for the last four games, but they won’t have to do so this week to have him on hand to face the Giants.

Baltimore announced that Tomlinson was signed to the active roster on Tuesday. He had been elevated twice as a COVID replacement and twice as a standard elevation, so he was able to avoid waivers while reverting to the practice squad. A third standard elevation would have exposed him to waivers.

Tomlinson has only had one pass thrown his way over the four games, but he’s found a role as a blocker on 52 offensive snaps in those appearances. Tomlinson opened the season with the Giants and played in one game before heading to Baltimore.

Mark Andrews is the only other tight end on the Ravens’ 53-man roster right now.