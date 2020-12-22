Report: Eric Ebron should be OK for Sunday’s game

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron only played 10 snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Bengals before he had to leave the game with an injury.

Ebron injured his back when he took a big hit from Bengals safety Jessie Bates in the second quarter, but an update on his condition on Tuesday suggests he won’t be out too long.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ebron avoided major damage on the play and should be OK to play against the Colts in Week 16.

Ebron has 51 catches for 511 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

The Steelers also had fullback Derek Watt leave early to be evaluated for a concussion. He tweeted on Monday night that he’ll be OK, but there’s no word on if he’ll be back for Sunday.