Rich McKay: Raheem Morris has earned consideration for Falcons’ head coach

Getty Images

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris has done a good enough job this season that the team will consider giving him the coaching job on a permanent basis.

Falcons President Rich McKay told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Morris will interview for the full-time job.

“He will definitely, in the process, be interviewed,” McKay said. “He’s earned that right. I’ve known Raheem a long time. I remember when we hired him in Tampa as an assistant secondary coach. He is really a good football coach. He inherited a situation. We were 0-5. When you’re an interim coach with 11 weeks to go, that’s more than challenging. He’s earn that right to be interviewed and he will.”

Morris has gone 4-5 after inheriting an 0-5 team from Dan Quinn. Morris previously went 17-31 in three seasons as head coach of the Buccaneers, and although his tenure in Tampa didn’t exactly make him a hot head-coaching candidate, the Falcons like what they’ve seen this year.