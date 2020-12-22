Ryan Tannehill’s arrival has been a boon to Derrick Henry

Getty Images

The emergence of Derrick Henry as the NFL’s rushing leader has coincided exactly with the emergence of Ryan Tannehill as the Titans’ starting quarterback.

When Tannehill was named the Titans’ starter before Week Seven of last season, Henry ranked 12th in the NFL with 416 rushing yards. Henry went on a tear the rest of the season, and ended up leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards.

This year Henry has been even better and has the NFL’s rushing lead with 1,679 rushing yards.

Overall, in 26 games with Tannehill as the Titans’ starting quarterback (counting the postseason), Henry has 594 carries for 3,249 rushing yards, an average of 5.5 yards a carry and 125 yards a game. In his last 26 games before Tannehill became the Titans’ starting quarterback, Henry had 399 carries 1,735 rushing yards, an average of 4.3 yards a carry and 67 yards a game.

Henry is now widely regarded as the NFL’s best running back. Without Tannehill, he wouldn’t be.