Ryan Tannehill’s arrival has been a boon to Derrick Henry

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2020, 9:09 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
The emergence of Derrick Henry as the NFL’s rushing leader has coincided exactly with the emergence of Ryan Tannehill as the Titans’ starting quarterback.

When Tannehill was named the Titans’ starter before Week Seven of last season, Henry ranked 12th in the NFL with 416 rushing yards. Henry went on a tear the rest of the season, and ended up leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards.

This year Henry has been even better and has the NFL’s rushing lead with 1,679 rushing yards.

Overall, in 26 games with Tannehill as the Titans’ starting quarterback (counting the postseason), Henry has 594 carries for 3,249 rushing yards, an average of 5.5 yards a carry and 125 yards a game. In his last 26 games before Tannehill became the Titans’ starting quarterback, Henry had 399 carries 1,735 rushing yards, an average of 4.3 yards a carry and 67 yards a game.

Henry is now widely regarded as the NFL’s best running back. Without Tannehill, he wouldn’t be.

6 responses to “Ryan Tannehill’s arrival has been a boon to Derrick Henry

  1. This just makes the career of someone like Barry Sanders that much more mind-blowing, knowing he never had a halfway decent QB to take the pressure off of him in the run game. Derrick Henry is a beast though.

  2. Tennessee is a scary team right now. DH is the beast. This team is the one team that could challenge KC in the AFC

  3. Play action, it’s RT’s strength. I am not the least bit surprised at their success.

    Where would they be if Lewan doesn’t get hurt and Conklin didn’t go to the Browns.

    No matter how their season ends, I’d expect they load up for 2021. I don’t know how many more bites of the apple this core will get.

  4. DH is a monster. Tannehill just needed the right situation. You wonder if its the same for Sam Darnold?????

  5. rdturn78 says:
    December 22, 2020 at 9:28 am
    Tennessee is a scary team right now. DH is the beast. This team is the one team that could challenge KC in the AFC
    ———
    Agree they are scary, but the one team? I think the Bills are right up there too.

  6. RT can stretch the field, Mariota couldn’t. Mariota was a sink and dunk passer. RT is an significant upgrade in terms of arm and confidence.

    This by itself, opened up the door for the offense and the uptick for both these guys.

    With a legit QB, teams have to respect the pass and defensive assignments change, opening up opportunities for Henry to get different looks and opportunities.

