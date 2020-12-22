Saints designate Marquez Callaway to return from IR

Getty Images

The Saints designated receiver Marquez Callaway to return from injured reserve, according to the NFL’s Tuesday transactions.

The rookie injured his knee in the Saints’ victory over the Broncos on Nov. 29, with the team placing him on IR on Dec. 5. He has missed three games.

The Saints didn’t have receiver Michael Thomas or returner Deonte Harris on Sunday in the loss to the Chiefs. Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Juwan Johnson, Tommylee Lewis and Lil’Jordan Humphrey played receiver Sunday, and Lewis and Austin Carr have subbed for Harris.

Callaway is second on the depth chart behind Harris.

Callaway has 15 catches for 136 yards and has averaged 10.6 yards on 10 punt returns and 23.5 yards on three kickoff returns. He also has two special teams fumble recoveries.

With Jameis Winston on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Saints re-signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. They waived Siemian after Drew Brees returned from injured reserve last week.

The Saints also signed tight end Garrett Griffin to the practice squad.