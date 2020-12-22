Sean McVay: We’ve got to play consistently well at the key spots

Getty Images

The Rams’ loss to the previously winless Jets on Sunday was a product of many factors, but one of them is Los Angeles’ lack of consistency in 2020.

Though L.A. is 9-5, the club hasn’t won more than two games in a row all year. It’s mainly been a pattern of winning two and losing one on the way to Week 16.

“I love the way we’ve responded, but you don’t want to have to respond too many times to these tough outings,” head coach Sean McVay said in his Monday press conference.

McVay has preached developing consistency throughout the year, but the Rams have yet to develop it in two of three phases. While the Rams have the league’s No. 1 total defense and No. 3 scoring defense, L.A. has at least one giveaway in every game this season — only five teams have more than the Rams’ 22. Los Angeles has cycled through three kickers and had a punt blocked in Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

“I think there’s been moments in games where you’ve seen good consistency throughout,” McVay said. “And then there’s been moments where it hasn’t been. I think it’s the same thing with special teams. And then for the most defense has been pretty consistent. And so, it’s about putting all three phases together. I think we’ve shown glimpses of doing that, which is why we’ve won enough games to be relevant at this point. But it is something that we’ve got to be able to get a hold on. There’s different reasons for it. But we’ve got to play consistently well at the key spots. And usually when we do that, good things happen.”

The Rams still have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Seahawks in Week 16. But they will clearly need to break out of the win two, lose one pattern to have a chance at postseason success.