Teams seeking a head coach can begin interviewing assistants from other teams Wednesday

Getty Images

The NFL sent the 32 teams a memo Tuesday, changing the hiring process for head coaches.

Teams seeking a new head coach now may request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams starting Wednesday, NFL Media reports. The interviews can last no longer than two hours, and the new rule applies only to head coaching vacancies.

In-person interviews are not permitted as long as the hiring club or candidate’s club still is playing.

Teams employing head coaching candidates can deny any request.

The NFL also sent its clubs a reminder about the new requirements under the Rooney Rule, including interviewing two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs and one for coordinator and General Manager jobs.

Houston, Detroit and Atlanta already have fired their head coach, while the Jets, Jaguars and Chargers are among those who could follow after the season.