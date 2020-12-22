Texans interview Matt Bazirgan for G.M. vacancy

Getty Images

The Texans announced Tuesday they interviewed Matt Bazirgan for their General Manager vacancy.

Bazirgan currently serves as the team’s director of player personnel. He joined the Texans in 2018 after working in the Jets’ personnel department for 14 years.

While with the Jets, Bazirgan was director of college scouting after previous stints as director of pro personnel and assistant director of pro personnel.

Bazirgan, a starting quarterback for Bates College, began his career in the personnel department as an area scout, college scouting assistant and intern for the Jets.

The Texans previously interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the job.