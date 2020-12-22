Tom Brady fires a shot at Tony Dungy, Colts

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2020, 7:43 PM EST
AFC Championship - Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Getty Images

It’s great when pro athletes are as petty as the rest of us.

Proving yet again that NFL players and coaches are lying when they claim they don’t listen to outside noise, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacted to a claim from former Colts and Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy that Brady wasn’t one of the five toughest quarterbacks for his team to defend.

Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Dungy put Brady at No. 6.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady,” Dungy said, “Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

Brady reacted by retweeting the clip with a photo of the infamous Colt 2014 AFC Finalist banner.

While a hilarious peek into the mind of a man who supposedly is far above caring about such critiques, the gesture doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Dungy retired after the 2008 season, and the Colts did a hard reset after 2011. Dungy is far less connected to the 2014 AFC Finalist than Brady’s current head coach, Bruce Arians, who served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2012.

Adding to the intrigue of Brady’s tweet is the fact that it was the AFC Championship win over the Colts that sparked #DeflateGate, the air-pressure scandal that resulted in Brady eventually serving a four-game suspension.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Tom Brady fires a shot at Tony Dungy, Colts

  1. Nobody on the patriots can make banner jokes when they had the lamest banner of all time, celebrating the biggest choke job in football history.

  3. I WISH Brady could have played when Marino, Elway, Moon, Montana, Bradshaw, Simms, etc, etc, etc, played. Dungy actually played the game when QB’s had to really earn their pay. I know people are tired of hearing about “back in the day”, but enough already about comparing today’s QB’s to the QB’s prior to 20 years ago….its a joke.

  4. Brady could have just taken a picture of his 6 rings. Not to mention, Elway threw more interceptions than touchdown passes in the super bowl. For a guy who can’t move, he’s sure great at making 4th quarter comebacks and winning the games that matter most.

  5. I mean, just stay off Twitter.

    Even the most image conscious athletes (like Brady) put their feet in their mouths.

  9. hermanmerman99 says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:51 pm
    Nobody on the patriots can make banner jokes when they had the lamest banner of all time, celebrating the biggest choke job in football history.
    Not to mention the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history…

  10. Super Bowl XLII was a big game the Patriots choked in, but then again, still no other team in NFL history has won 18 consecutive games in a single season. Find me a team that made it to 18-0, let alone 19-0. The 1972 Dolphins were fortunate that they only had to play a 14-game regular season, and it was one of the weakest schedules in the league.

  12. “I WISH Brady could have played when Marino, Elway, Moon, Montana, Bradshaw, Simms, etc, etc, etc, played. Dungy actually played the game when QB’s had to really earn their pay. I know people are tired of hearing about “back in the day”, but enough already about comparing today’s QB’s to the QB’s prior to 20 years ago….its a joke.“

    Ironic that the game began to change primarily to benefit his QB. But I agree the game has changed to extend the longevity of QBs and the explosive plays due to roughing QBs/PI/Holding penalties that didn’t exist or weren’t as prevalent.

  13. The fact is, Tony Dungy coached Manning in his absolute prime. They managed one Super Bowl win. Against the immortal Rex Grossman. Tony Dungy is NOT a HoF coach. I say this as a Bucs fan that recognizes that Dungy changed the culture in Tampa.

  15. arwiv says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:58 pm
    I WISH Brady could have played when Marino, Elway, Moon, Montana, Bradshaw, Simms, etc, etc, etc, played. Dungy actually played the game when QB’s had to really earn their pay. I know people are tired of hearing about “back in the day”, but enough already about comparing today’s QB’s to the QB’s prior to 20 years ago….its a joke.
    ————
    Typically I get where you’re going with this except Brady isn’t some 30 year old. He’s 43. He WAS playing back then bud. His first 3 SBs were before any rule changes to weaken the defense. Countless defensive players have credited Brady with being extremely tough, Strahan, Von Miller, etc…outside the year he blew his knee out he doesn’t miss games.

  16. “I WISH Brady could have played when Marino, Elway, Moon, Montana, Bradshaw, Simms, etc.” He did. Did you see the hit he took against Nate Clements, while playing the Bills in 2001? He took a shot to the knees against the Steelers in the 2001 AFC championship game as well. It’s not like he can’t take big hits. You can thank Bill Polian and the Colts for changing the passing rules and quarterback protection. After losing to the Patriots a few times, I’m sure Tony Dungy had enough of aggressive football, too. Willie McGinest says hi.

  17. Brady should know better. You never give the time of day to someone who is beneath you it justifies their existence. Dungy isn’t even in the top 10 for greatest coaches of all time, and if Tom was so easy to defend why did the Patriots own the Colts during their rivalry? How many Superbowls does Tom have? How many times did Dungy best Brady on their way to a Superbowl? Nuff said

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.