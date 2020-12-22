Tre’Quan Smith, Andrus Peat among Saints who didn’t participate in walkthrough

Getty Images

After losing to the Chiefs on Sunday, the Saints have a quick turnaround to play the Vikings on Friday.

New Orleans held a walkthrough instead of a full practice on Tuesday. But four players would not have participated, according to the Saints’ estimation.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), guard Nick Eason (concussion), and safety Marcus Williams (ankle) were all non-participants.

Defensive end Carl Granderson (neck) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (calf) were both limited.

The Saints did not list quarterback Drew Brees on their report after the quarterback returned from IR last week. Brees missed four games after injuring several ribs against the 49ers in Week 10.