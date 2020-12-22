Vic Fangio sees “bright future” for Broncos

Getty Images

Last Saturday’s 48-19 loss to the Bills guaranteed that the Broncos will have their fourth straight losing season and they are now on a run of five years without a playoff berth.

That is not a history that creates much confidence that better days are right around the corner in Denver, but head coach Vic Fangio believes that is the case. On Monday, he shared some of the reasons for that confidence.

“At times, we’ve played good football in all three phases; we haven’t done it enough together in enough games to translate it to more wins,” Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “But I see a bunch of young players improving each and every week. I see a bunch of guys in the mid-part of their careers still improving each and every week. I think this team has a bright future.”

Fangio is 12-18 since replacing Vance Joseph, who went 11-21 over two seasons before being fired. Losing out would leave Fangio in similar territory, but he said Monday that he believes “we’re all on the same page” about moving forward.