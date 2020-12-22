Week 16 playoff clinching scenarios: Most postseason spots can be wrapped up Sunday

By Sunday, most of this season’s playoff berths may be clinched.
Six teams have already clinched playoff berths, and most of the other eight spots are there for the taking this week. Here are the full playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth
CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-4) (at New York Jets (1-13), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
CLE win + BAL loss or tie OR
CLE win + MIA loss or tie OR
CLE win + IND loss OR
CLE tie + BAL loss OR
CLE tie + MIA loss
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-4) (at Pittsburgh (11-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
IND win + BAL loss or tie OR
IND win + MIA loss or tie OR
IND tie + BAL loss OR
IND tie + MIA loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (13-1) (vs. Atlanta (4-10), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Kansas City clinches the first-round bye with:
KC win or tie OR
PIT loss or tie OR
BUF loss or tie OR
KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over PIT or BUF AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-3) (vs. Indianapolis (10-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
PIT win OR
CLE loss OR
PIT tie + CLE tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (10-4) (at Green Bay (11-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
TEN win + IND loss
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
TEN win OR
MIA loss OR
BAL loss OR
TEN tie + BAL tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
New Orleans Saints – playoff berth
Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6) (vs. San Francisco (5-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, Amazon)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
ARI win + CHI loss or tie OR
ARI tie + CHI loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (11-3) (vs. Tennessee (10-4), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:
GB win + SEA loss or tie OR
GB tie + NO loss or tie + SEA loss or tie, as long as both NO and SEA don’t tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-5) (at Seattle (10-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
LAR win or tie OR
CHI loss or tie OR
ARI win or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-4) (vs. Minnesota (6-8), Friday, 4:30 PM ET, FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
NO win OR
TB loss OR
NO tie + TB tie
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-4) (vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:
SEA win
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-5) (at Detroit (5-9), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFLN)
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
TB win or tie OR
CHI loss or tie
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-8) (vs. Carolina (4-10), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)
Washington clinches NFC East division title with:
WAS win + NYG loss or tie OR
WAS tie + NYG loss + PHI-DAL tie