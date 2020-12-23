49ers place Trent Taylor, two practice squad players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The 49ers placed receiver Trent Taylor on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Two practice squad players — fullback Josh Hokit and tight end Chase Harrell — joined Taylor on the COVID list.

It is unknown whether the players tested positive or were close contacts with someone who did.

Taylor has played 12 games with one start this season. He has 10 catches for 86 yards and has averaged 12.4 yards on nine punt returns.

The 49ers also made the signing of quarterback Josh Rosen official, and veteran receiver Jordan Matthews rejoined the practice squad.

Rosen, signed off the Bucs’ practice squad, will backup C.J. Beathard in Saturday’s game. Nick Mullens is out with a serious elbow injury that likely will require surgery, and Jimmy Garoppolo has not played since Nov. 1 because of a high-ankle sprain.