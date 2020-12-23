A.J. Brown limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was listed on Wednesday’s injury report as a limited participant.

At this point, though, it doesn’t seem like much cause for concern as Tennessee gets ready to take on Green Bay this weekend. Brown was limited last Wednesday before he sat out Thursday and was full on Friday.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) did not participate on Wednesday. Jackson made his 2020 debut on Sunday, playing 27 defensive snaps.

Center Ben Jones (knee), linebacker David Long (neck), and cornerback Chris Milton (knee) were also limited participants. Guard Rodger Saffold (toe), tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle), and safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness) were all full.