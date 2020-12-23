Antonio Brown’s playing time remains under 50 percent

Getty Images

Antonio Brown had his best day as a Buccaneer on Sunday, with five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. However, for the second straight game, Brown participated in less than half the offensive snaps.

It has become a post-bye-week trend for the Bucs, who have had Brown under 50 percent in wins over the Vikings and Falcons. He also had had no involvement in special teams for two straight weeks.

In Week 15, Brown was on the field for 32 of 68 offensive plays, putting him at 47 percent. Against the Vikings, he was on the field for 49 percent of the snaps.

Brown has plenty of work to do in the final two weeks of the regular season to earn up to $750,000 in incentives. He needs 15 catches to unlock $250,000, 340 receiving yards to earn another $250,000, and five touchdown receptions to get the last $250,000.

More importantly for the Buccaneers, they’ve won both games since the bye and are moving toward the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2007. And they may be one of the teams best suited to get hot in January, migrating the NFC playoff tree and potentially hosting the Chiefs or Super Bowl LV.