Ben Roethlisberger: When you play like poo, people will say you’re done

The Steelers’ three-game losing streak has led to questions about the team’s ability to make noise in the playoffs and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s play during the streak has led to questions about whether his reached the end of the line.

Roethlisberger is 74-of-128 for 662 yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions, and a lost fumble in the last three games. He is signed through next season and a report this week indicated that he plans to fulfill that deal, but he didn’t give much pushback when asked on Wednesday about those who think that he’s got nothing left in the tank.

“I don’t blame them,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “When you play like poo, you deserve to be talked about like that. . . . that’s on me, I need to be better.”

With two regular season gams and at least one playoff game on tap, Roethlisberger and the Steelers have a chance to push the outside narratives into a different direction. More of the same will make the quarterback’s future a big topic in the new year, however.