Bill Belichick on QB: Not answering this question every day

It’s Festivus and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick marked the day by airing a grievance at his Wednesday morning press conference.

During a Monday press conference, Belichick said “we’ll see” when asked about starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of Cam Newton in the final two games of the season. Wednesday’s press conference featured an early question on the same topic and Belichick made it clear that he has no desire to discuss the plan at the position.

“We’re not answering that question every day,” Belichick said. We’ve been through this for a month. . . . How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?”

It’s been a long time since Belichick had to field late December questions about taking a look at young players rather than plans for the postseason and it doesn’t seem like the change is a holiday wish come true for the Patriots head coach.