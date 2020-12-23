Bill Belichick on QB: Not answering this question every day

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2020, 9:11 AM EST
New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
Getty Images

It’s Festivus and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick marked the day by airing a grievance at his Wednesday morning press conference.

During a Monday press conference, Belichick said “we’ll see” when asked about starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of Cam Newton in the final two games of the season. Wednesday’s press conference featured an early question on the same topic and Belichick made it clear that he has no desire to discuss the plan at the position.

“We’re not answering that question every day,” Belichick said. We’ve been through this for a month. . . . How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?”

It’s been a long time since Belichick had to field late December questions about taking a look at young players rather than plans for the postseason and it doesn’t seem like the change is a holiday wish come true for the Patriots head coach.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Bill Belichick on QB: Not answering this question every day

  3. His answer should be, Cam is preparing for his future as are we and Jarrett Stidham is going to get the next two games to prove that he belongs in the NFL.

  4. Stidham needs reps to grow. Although, knowing Bill he will stubbornly stick with Cam even though he has sucked all season.

  5. In his head he is thinking… “feats of strength, it’s not the worst way to have a QB competition”.

  6. Get off my lawn. As Bellichick meanders around mediocrity over the next several years in search for a QB that won’t mask his flawed team his coaching inadequacies will be exposed. The curtain has been pulled back.

    Father time is catching up on Bill Belichick faster than Tom Brady.

  7. “We will do what we think gives us the best chance to win.” How can you go wrong with that?

  9. Why would he tell the Bill’s who he is going to start Monday? Makes sense not to answer the question.

  11. Get off my lawn. As Bellichick meanders around mediocrity over the next several years in search for a QB that won’t mask his flawed team his coaching inadequacies will be exposed. The curtain has been pulled back.

    Father time is catching up on Bill Belichick faster than Tom Brady.

    Belichick is doing far better with his lack of talent than Brady. Brady has an all star team and is barely qualifying for the playoffs. Bills failure is as a gm not as a coach. He’s doing a fantastic job with this sad roster.

  12. I love the way Belichick handles the press. Not only is he the greatest head coach of his generation, he doesn’t mince his words in press conferences.
    He has stated over and over again how much he likes Cam Newton as a person and to bench him would not be an easy thing for him to do.
    There’s no secret that Newton will not be in New England next season, and he might not even be in the NFL. It’s obvious he can’t throw the ball anymore.
    I give Belichick credit for standing by him knowing he’s been a good QB in the NFL and knowing Newton doesn’t want to spend his last two games on the bench. Cam earned a lot of respect from me this season watching him go out there and take the pounding he has taken with an inferior cast around him. I never cared for him that much when he was with the Panthers. But I have to give him credit this year. He has taken the blame for his team’s struggles even though everyone knows it hasn’t been all his fault.
    The Patriots goal now should be to get as high of a draft slot as they can. Wins at this point of the season don’t matter. And it’s obvious their QB of the future isn’t on the roster so it’s pointless to bench Newton now, in my view. Let him go out on his shield and re-tool in the off season for next year.

  14. He simply will not provide information on injuries, contractual discussions, trade discussions, or game planning. It is not in the best interest of the team. It will give leverage to other teams that isn’t necessary.
    The Bills would game plan very differently for Stidham than Newton. Why would he possibly want to give them that advantage? Belichick plays to win every game, regardless of record.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.