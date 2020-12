Getty Images

The Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

McManus went on the list Dec. 14, forcing him to miss the team’s Week 15 game against the Bills.

His replacement, Taylor Russolino, made only one of four kicks.

McManus has made 22-of-24 field goals this season and is 21-of-24 on extra points.

He missed two extra points in the Broncos’ Week 14 win over the Panthers. The performance led him to tweet afterward that he “sucked.”