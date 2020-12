Getty Images

The Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve, ending his season.

He injured his hamstring while playing 32 of 76 defensive snaps during the team’s Week 15 overtime victory over the Raiders.

White played 11 games with 10 starts and made 77 tackles and three pass breakups.

In three seasons, White has appeared in 30 games with 20 starts. He has 134 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.