Christian McCaffrey doubtful to play Sunday

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s first press conference of the last few weeks have always included word about running back Christian McCaffrey‘s status for the week to come.

That word has never been good and that remains the case this week. Rhule said that McCaffrey is doubtful to play against the Washington Football Team this weekend. This would be the third straight game that McCaffrey misses due to a thigh injury.

McCaffrey has also missed two games with a shoulder injury and six games with an ankle injury this season. If he is indeed out again this Sunday, it is hard to imagine a Panthers team playing out the string would have him active for Week 17 but there’s not been a sign that the team plans to formally shut him down at this point.

Defensive end Brian Burns (knee), left tackle Russell Okung (calf), and cornerback Troy Pride (hip) joined McCaffrey on the sideline at practice.