Daniel Jones “doing everything I can to be back out there”

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got a vote of confidence for next year from head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, but his immediate future is less certain.

When told of Judge’s comments, Jones said his “job is to earn it every day” and he earned his pay as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Jones missed last Sunday’s win over the Browns with hamstring and ankle injuries and the hamstring also kept him out in Week 13.

Jones said after the session that he’s feeling better and working with trainers to determine if he can get back on the field against the Ravens.

“I’m doing everything I can to get back out there,” Jones said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s website.

Two of Jones’ targets were also limited. Tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Golden Tate are both listed with calf injuries. Defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) and tackle Matt Peart (ankle) were the other limited participants at practice.