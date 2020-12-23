Darrell Bevell expects to know Thursday if he can coach Saturday

Getty Images

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will be watching Wednesday’s practice on Zoom because he’s quarantining as a close contact to people in the organization who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bevell said on a Wednesday video conference that he has not tested positive and is staying at a hotel away from his family while waiting for word about when he will be able to return to the team. He told reporters that he hopes to have an answer about his ability to coach against the Buccaneers on Saturday by Thursday.

“I’m getting baptism by fire. In a very short time, I’m getting about all the situations I can possibly be put in. It’s giving me great experience,” Bevell said of going through this as an interim head coach.

Other coaches, including defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, are also away from the team and Bevell declined to say who would take on new responsibilities if the coaches are missing for the game. He did say that they have enough coaches on hand to run practice on Wednesday afternoon.