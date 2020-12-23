DeAndre Hopkins: Tell people who said I don’t practice to watch me play

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins took a page from Allen Iverson’s book on Wednesday.

Long before social media was a thing, Iverson went viral for ranting about how little missing practice affected his ability to play basketball at a high level. Hopkins went about things a bit differently, but he sent a similar message.

Hopkins has frequently been listed as a non-participant in practice this season. It’s often for rest or other non-injury reasons, but there have been some weeks where aches and pains are also included on the injury report. Hopkins has not missed a game, but says he has heard criticism for not being on the practice field more often. On Wednesday, he had a message for any critics.

“Tell those people who said I don’t practice to come watch me play the game . . . I heard a lot of negativity about me not practicing when I came to Arizona,” Hopkins said, via ArizonaSports.com. “I don’t watch like the Arizona local news and the channels and the sports station, but my grandfather is an avid listener to everything and every single one. I think if one of you guys say something bad about me, my grandfather, he’s told me. I’ve seen all the blogs and all this stuff. I’m sure some of you guys have been in there egging it on, but I’m not going to name any names.”

Hopkins went on to say that anyone critical of him doesn’t know what’s going on in his life because he doesn’t allow his “news or really what’s going on with me be publicized.”

With 103 passes for 1,324 and six touchdowns on the season, it seems that Hopkins’ approach has been working for him and he isn’t wavering from it. Hopkins was out of practice for non-injury reasons on Thursday.