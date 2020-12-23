DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs within 10 yards of NFL receiving lead

Getty Images

The race to lead the NFL in receiving yards is going down to the wire, with three players within 10 yards of the lead with two games to go.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins currently leads the NFL with 1,324 receiving yards. He’s followed closely by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has 1,318 receiving yards, and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has 1,314 receiving yards.

Hopkins leading the NFL in receiving yards in his first year as a Cardinal would be one more cruel blow to Texans fans in a season full of cruel blows. Former Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien sent Hopkins to Arizona in a trade that was derided at the time and even more derided now, as Hopkins has had a great year and the Texans were so bad they fired O’Brien four weeks into the season.

Kelce can become the first tight end in NFL history to lead the NFL in receiving yards. He’s also just 60 yards away from breaking the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, set by George Kittle with 1,377 yards in 2018.

Like Hopkins, Diggs was part of a high-profile trade this offseason and has performed every bit as well as his new team hoped. His arrival has coincided with the emergence of Josh Allen as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks.

No one else is within 100 yards of the receiving lead, so this is looking like a three-man race, with Hopkins holding the slightest of leads down the stretch.