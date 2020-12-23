DeForest Buckner named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

DeForest Buckner may be considered a Pro Bowl snub, but his performance in Indianapolis’ Week 15 win over Houston was enough to earn him AFC defensive player of the week.

Buckner set a new single-game career high with 3.0 sacks, one of which made Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson fumble for a key takeaway in the first quarter. Buckner also had a pair of tackles for loss in the victory.

In his first season with the Colts, Buckner has 7.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, a pair of forced fumbles, and eight tackles for loss.

Indianapolis could use another big day from Buckner in Week 16 as the Colts take on the reeling Steelers.