Derek Carr up to full participation at Raiders practice

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said on Tuesday that he will do anything he can in order to play against the Dolphins this Saturday and it seems things are moving in that direction.

Carr was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was limited by the groin injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers and word was that he’d miss 10-14 days, but the practice workloads suggest he’s moving toward a return to action.

Marcus Mariota replaced him against the Chargers and would start if Carr is unable to play.

Safety Johnathan Abram (concussion, knee), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hamstring), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) were also upgraded to full participation. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) was the only Raiders player out of practice Wednesday.