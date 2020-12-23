Devin White is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had to come back from 17 points down against the Falcons last Sunday and linebacker Devin White helped them pull that off.

White filled up the stat sheet during the 31-27 win. He led the team with 12 tackles, sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times, notched four tackles for loss, and broke up a pair of passes to lead Tampa’s defensive effort.

The NFL announced that White has been named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It’s the second time that’s happened this season and White also had three sacks in the Week 7 game that earned him his first prize.

White has 130 tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble over the entire season.