Dez Bryant, Marcus Peters out of Ravens practice

Wide receiver Dez Bryant got a chance to throw up the X in the end zone for the first time since 2017 in last Sunday’s Ravens win over the Jaguars, but he started this week of practice on the sideline.

Bryant was listed as a non-participant as the Ravens began on-field preparations to face the Giants this Sunday. His 11-yard touchdown against Jacksonville was his first since catching four passes in Week 11.

Defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters were out of practice with calf injuries. Both players were out last weekend.

Defensive back Anthony Levine (abdomen), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), guard Tyre Phillips (concussion), center Matt Skura (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot) were also out of practice on Wednesday.