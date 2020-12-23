Drew Lock: I do believe I’m the guy in Denver

Getty Images

When the Broncos and Chargers play on Sunday, one team will know it’s set at quarterback potentially for the next 10 years.

The other could be, too, but it’s far from a certainty.

Denver quarterback Drew Lock is 8-8 in his 16 games as a starter, with an up-and-down second season. In a video posted to the Broncos’ website this week, General Manager John Elway said inconsistency comes with being a young quarterback and that he still likes what he sees in Lock.

Addressing the subject himself on Wednesday, Lock said he feels like he can be Denver’s long-term soliton at QB.

“Everyone is going to talk about it, everyone thinks they can play it better than what they’re seeing on TV. It’s an easy position for people to talk about and gossip about,” Lock said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m looking forward to going out this week and making another claim that I should be the guy here and try to win these last two, and show what I can do and the decision is the decision.

“But I do believe I’m the guy here, and with progressing over time with this offense, we get another year in this same offense, the sky’s the limit for us.”

Lock has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 2,330 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2020. That completion rate and touchdown to interception ratio is well off his 64.1 percent mark with seven TDs to three picks in his rookie year.

The 24-year-old Lock has displayed traits of being a franchise quarterback, most recently when he threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Denver’s Week 14 victory over Carolina. But given Lock’s inconsistencies, it wouldn’t be a shock if Elway elected to explore other options at QB in the offseason.