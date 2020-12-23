Dwayne Haskins accepts punishment, promises to take advantage of second chance

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins knows he is down to his last chance with the Washington Football Team.

He answered, “Yeah,” when asked the question about whether this is his final opportunity to make good.

The second-year quarterback clarified a “misconception” that he was at a strip club Sunday night. Haskins said he attended a private birthday party with his girlfriend.

Regardless, photos posted on social media show him without a mask at a gathering of (he admits) more than 10 people in violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins called his actions “immature and unacceptable” and admits he “shouldn’t have been there.”

“I will learn from this mistake and do whatever I can in my power to help this team in a push for a playoff spot,” Haskins said, via video from Megan Plain of WTKR. “I am grateful for coach [Ron] Rivera being straight-forward with me and giving me another chance. I accept the consequences for my actions and decision to take away my captaincy. I will do everything in my power to take advantage of my second chance.”

Haskins apologized to his teammates Wednesday. The team stripped his captaincy as part of his punishment, Rivera announced, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Washington also fined Haskins $40,000.

The team fined Haskins $4,833 earlier this season for inviting a friend to the team hotel in violation of COVID-19 protocols. Last year, Haskins missed the final snap of a victory over the Lions while taking a selfie with a fan.

“I know my team needs me,” Haskins said, via video from Darren Haynes of WUSA9. “I need to step up to the plate. I can’t be selfish. I need to stop getting in my own way. Putting things in motion as far as plan for myself to be a better teammate and more accountable and fix my issues that brought me to this situation.”

Haskins will start if Alex Smith‘s injured calf doesn’t allow him to return to the starting lineup.